North Carolina A&T, Tennessee State schedule football series for 2025, 2028

The North Carolina A&T Aggies and Tennessee State Tigers have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2028 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Tennessee State University was obtained from North Carolina A&T State University via a state public records request. The contract was executed on April 18, 2024.

In the first game of the series, North Carolina A&T will travel to face Tennessee State in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 30, 2025. The series will conclude three seasons later when the Aggies host the Tigers at Truist Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Sept. 9, 2028.

North Carolina A&T and Tennessee State met for the 25th time in the programs’ history in the 2010 Circle City Classic in Indianapolis, Ind., which was the last gridiron meeting between the two schools. The Tigers won that contest, 37-7, to improve their advantage in the overall series to 18-6-1.

The North Carolina A&T Aggies have tentatively completed their non-conference schedule in 2025 with the addition of Tennessee State. Since 2025 is a 12-game season for the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), the Aggies will play a total of four non-conference opponents.

Following the season opener at Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T will visit the UCF Knights on Sept. 6 before hosting back-to-back home contests against the Furman Paladins on Sept. 13 and the North Carolina Central Aggies on Sept. 20.

Tennessee State now has three scheduled non-conference opponents in 2025. Also on the docket for the Tigers is a home tilt against the North Dakota State Bison on Sept. 6 and a road contest at the Howard Bison on Oct. 18. The Tigers can schedule one additional non-conference foe.

