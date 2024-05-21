North Carolina A&T, Princeton schedule football series for 2030, 2031

The North Carolina A&T Aggies and Princeton Tigers have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2030 and 2031 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Princeton University was obtained from North Carolina A&T State University via a state public records request. The contract was executed on January 29, 2024.

In the first game of the series, North Carolina A&T will host Princeton at Truist Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Oct. 12, 2030. The Aggies will then travel to face the Tigers at Princeton University Stadium in Princeton, N.J., on Oct. 11, 2031, which will conclude the two-game series.

North Carolina A&T and Princeton have never met on the gridiron in their history. The Aggies have competed in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) since the 2022 season, while the Tigers have been official members of the Ivy League since 1954.

Princeton is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for North Carolina A&T in 2030 and first in 2031. The Aggies are scheduled to open the 2030 season with consecutive games on the road against the North Carolina Central Eagles on Aug. 31 and the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 7.

North Carolina A&T is the first known non-conference opponent for Princeton’s 2030 and 2031 football schedules.

Per the calendar, 2030 and 2031 will both be 12-game seasons for the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). With an eight-game CAA schedule, North Carolina A&T will be able to play four non-conference games both years. The NCAA rule will continue to have no effect on Princeton, who plays a 10-game schedule each season as an Ivy League institution.

