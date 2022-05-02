North Carolina A&T announces 2022 football schedule

The North Carolina A&T Aggies have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features games at North Dakota State and Duke.

The 2022 season will be the second and final for North Carolina A&T as a member of the Big South Conference as they will be joining the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in 2023.

North Carolina A&T opens the 2022 season with four straight non-conference contests, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 3 against North Carolina Central in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The Aggies then play back-to-back road contests at the North Dakota State Bison on Sept. 10 and at the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, Sept. 17.

North Carolina A&T opens their home slate at Truist Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 24 against South Carolina State. The Aggies’ remaining two non-conference opponents are both at home — Edwards Waters visits on Oct. 15 and Norfolk State visits three weeks later on Nov. 5.

Big South Conference action begins for the Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 at home against Bryant. Other Big South opponents slated to visit Greensboro in 2022 include Campbell on Oct. 29 and Charleston Southern on Nov. 12.

North Carolina A&T will travel to take on Big South foes Robert Morris on Oct. 22 and Gardner-Webb on Nov. 19.

Below is North Carolina A&T’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 North Carolina A&T Football Schedule

09/03 – NC Central (in Charlotte, NC)

09/10 – at North Dakota State

09/17 – at Duke

09/24 – South Carolina State

10/01 – OFF

10/08 – Bryant*

10/15 – Edward Waters

10/22 – at Robert Morris*

10/29 – Campbell*

11/05 – Norfolk State

11/12 – Charleston Southern*

11/19 – at Gardner-Webb*

* Big South contest.

North Carolina A&T finished the fall 2021 season 5-6 overall, with a 3-4 mark in Big South play. The Aggies are entering their fourth season under head coach Sam Washington, who has a 24-11 overall record at the school with two MEAC championships and two Celebration Bowl victories.