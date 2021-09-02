North Alabama to open 2022 season at Indiana State

The North Alabama Lions will open the 2022 season at the Indiana State Sycamores, it was officially announced on Thursday.

North Alabama will travel to take on Indiana State at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Ind., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

North Alabama will compete this fall as an associate member of the Big South Conference for the final season. The Lions will begin play in the ASUN Conference next season.

In other non-conference action in 2022, North Alabama is slated to host Tarleton State (Sept. 24) and Southeastern Louisiana (date TBA) at Braly Municipal Stadium in Florence, Ala., and will travel to Chattanooga (Sept. 17) and Memphis (Oct. 1).

“We’re looking forward to welcoming North Alabama and for closing out the nonconference portion of the 2022 season,” Indiana State Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales said. “UNA is a quality opponent with a good history and having them come to Terre Haute will provide a boost to our home schedule. We look forward to great game.”

The addition of North Alabama completes Indiana State’s non-conference schedule for the 2022 season. The Sycamores will travel to take on Purdue on Sept. 10 and will host Montana at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 17.

Football Schedules