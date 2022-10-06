Norfolk State adds 11 games to future football schedules

The Norfolk State Spartans have added 11 non-conference games to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for each game were obtained from Norfolk State University via a state of Virginia Freedom of Information Act request.

The 11 games that Norfolk State has added are against seven different opponents. Six of the opponents are within the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), while one is a member of Division II.

Below are details on all 11 games added by Norfolk State:

Elon

Norfolk State and Elon will begin a home-and-home series at Rhodes Stadium in Elon, N.C., on Sept. 11, 2027. The series will conclude the following season at William “Dick” Price Stadium in Norfolk, Va., on Sept. 16, 2028.

Richmond

The Spartans and the Richmond Spiders will play a home-and-home series that will kickoff on Sept. 26, 2026 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium in Richmond, Va., and conclude the following season on Sept. 25, 2027 in Norfolk.

Robert Morris

The Robert Morris Colonials will travel to take on Norfolk State on Oct. 4, 2025 in the first game of a home-and-home series. The series will wrap up the following season with the Spartans visiting the Colonials at Joe Walton Stadium in Moon Township, Pa., on Oct. 3, 2026.

Sacred Heart

On Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, Norfolk State travel to Fairfield, Conn., and lost to the Sacred Heart Pioneers, 31-14. That game was the first of a home-and-home series that will finish up on Sept. 20, 2025 in Norfolk.

Tennessee State

Norfolk State will travel to face the Tennessee State Tigers in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 14, 2023. The contract, which includes only the 2023 contest, stipulates that the Spartans will receive an $80,000 guarantee for playing the game.

VMI

Norfolk State and the VMI Keydets will kickoff a home-and-home series at Alumni Memorial Field in Lexington, Va., on Sept. 21, 2024. Four seasons later, the series will conclude with the Spartans hosting the Keydets at William “Dick” Price Stadium in Norfolk on Sept. 30, 2028.

Virginia State

Norfolk State will host the Virginia State Trojans on Sept. 2, 2023 and will pay them a $50,000 guarantee. Virginia State is a member of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) in Division II.

Future Norfolk State Football Schedules