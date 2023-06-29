Nicholls, Southern schedule home-and-home football series for 2024, 2027

The Nicholls Colonels and the Southern Jaguars have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2024 and 2027 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the intercollegiate athletics football contract with Southern University was obtained from Nicholls State University via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Nicholls will travel to face Southern at Ace W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. The series will conclude three seasons later when the Colonels host the Jaguars at John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux, La., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027.

Nicholls, a member of the Southland Conference, and Southern, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), have met 19 times on the gridiron in their history. The two Louisiana schools, separated by about 76 miles, haven’t squared off since 2002 when Nicholls defeated Southern in Baton Rouge, 21-13, to extend their advantage in the overall series to 13-6.

Southern is the fifth, and likely final, scheduled non-conference opponent for Nicholls in 2024. The Colonels are scheduled to open the season with three consecutive games on the road against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Aug. 31, LSU Tigers on Sept. 7, and Sacramento State Hornets on Sept. 14. Nicholls is also slated to host Mississippi Valley State on Sept. 21 in Thibodaux.

Nicholls is the second known opponent for Southern’s non-conference slate in 2024. The Jaguars are scheduled to open the season on the road against another in-state Southland Conference foe, the McNeese Cowboys, on Aug. 31.

