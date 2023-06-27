Nicholls football moves 2023 season-opener to Thursday night

The Nicholls Colonels have moved their season-opening football game in 2023 to Thursday night, the school has announced.

Nicholls was originally scheduled to host the Sacramento State Hornets in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 2 at John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux, La. The game has been moved up two days to Thursday, Aug. 31 and the kickoff time is set for 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT. Television coverage and/or streaming will be announced later.

The 2023 meeting will be the first for Sacramento State of the Big Sky Conference and Nicholls of the Southland Conference.

After opening the 2023 season against Sacramento State, the Nicholls Colonels will travel to take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Sept. 9. Following an open date, the Colonels will then make an in-state trip to New Orleans to face the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday, Sept. 23. A home tilt against the Southeast Missouri Redhawks on Saturday, Oct. 28 rounds out their non-conference slate.

Nicholls finished the 2022 season 3-8 overall and 3-3 in Southland Conference action.

Nine days after playing at Nicholls, Sacramento State will open their home schedule on Saturday, Sept. 9 against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions. A road game at the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, Sept. 16 completes the non-conference portion of their 2023 schedule.

Last season, Sacramento State went undefeated in the regular-season at 11-0 before eventually falling to the UIW Cardinals at home in the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs, 66-63.

