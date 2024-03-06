Nicholls Colonels release 2024 football schedule

The Nicholls Colonels have released their 2024 football schedule, which includes two games against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents.

Nicholls opens the 2024 season with back-to-back games on the road, beginning at the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday, Aug. 31 and the LSU Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 7, both in-state FBS teams. The Colonels then travel to take on the Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Nicholls opens their home slate at John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux, La., on Sept. 21 against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. A trip to face the Southern Jaguars two weeks later on Oct. 5 concludes non-conference play for Nicholls in 2024.

Southland Conference play begins for Nicholls at home on Sept. 28 against Texas A&M-Commerce. Other Southland opponents slated to visit Thibodaux include McNeese on Oct. 26, Northwestern State on Nov. 9, and Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 21.

Nicholls will travel to take on Southland foes Incarnate Word on Oct. 12, Houston Christian on Nov. 2, and Lamar on Nov. 16.

Below is Nicholls’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Nicholls Football Schedule

08/31 – at Louisiana Tech

09/07 – at LSU

09/14 – at Sacramento State

09/21 – Mississippi Valley State

09/28 – Texas A&M-Commerce*

10/05 – at Southern

10/12 – at UIW*

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – McNeese*

11/02 – at HCU*

11/09 – Northwestern State*

11/16 – at Lamar*

11/21 – Southeastern Louisiana*

* Southland Conference contest.

Nicholls finished the 2023 season 6-5 overall and 7-0 in conference play. The Colonels advanced to the FCS Playoffs, but fell on the road in the first round against Southern Illinois, 35-0.