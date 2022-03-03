Nicholls Colonels announce 2022 football schedule

The Nicholls Colonels have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes two games against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents.

Nicholls opens the 2022 season with back-to-back games on the road, beginning at the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday, Sept. 3 and the ULM Warhawks on Saturday, Sept. 10, both FBS teams. The Colonels then travel to take on the Southeast Missouri Redhawks on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Nicholls opens their home slate at John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux, La., on Sept. 24 against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Southland Conference play begins for Nicholls the following week on Oct. 1 at Northwestern State. Other Southland road games in 2022 include Houston Baptist on Oct. 8 and McNeese on Nov. 12.

Nicholls will host Southland foes UIW (Oct. 5), McNeese (Oct. 12), Texas A&M-Commerce (Oct. 29), and Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 17) in Thibodaux in 2022.

Below is Nicholls’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Nicholls Football Schedule

09/03 – at South Alabama

09/10 – at ULM

09/17 – at Southeast Missouri

09/24 – Jacksonville State

10/01 – at Northwestern State*

10/08 – at Houston Baptist*

10/15 – UIW*

10/22 – McNeese*

10/29 – Texas A&M-Commerce*

11/05 – OFF

11/12 – at McNeese*

11/17 – Southeastern Louisiana*

* Southland Conference contest.

Nicholls finished the fall 2021 season 6-5 overall and 5-3 in conference play. The Colonels are entering their eighth season under head coach Tim Rebowe, who has an overall record of 44-35 at the school.