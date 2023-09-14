NFL to play at least two games per season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The National Football League (NFL) will play a minimum of two regular-season games per season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the league announced on Thursday.

The agreement between the NFL and Tottenham Hotspur will extend through the 2029-30 NFL season. As part of the agreement, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be given official status as the “Home of the NFL in the UK.”

“Our partnership with the NFL has been integral to our wider vision for the stadium and delivering a sports and entertainment destination in London. Creating additional recurring sources of revenue to reinvest in our football activities is a key part of the Club’s financial model,” said Daniel Levy, chairman, Tottenham Hotspur. “NFL gamedays at our stadium are special occasions where we see fans from around the world descend on Tottenham, bringing so much vibrancy to the High Road and supporting our local economy. As the NFL continues to grow its fanbase throughout Europe, we are extremely proud to be given official status as the Home of the NFL in the UK and look forward to seeing the excitement that gamedays bring to Tottenham for many more years to come.”

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, located in Tottenham, London, is the home of the Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League. The stadium has a seating capacity of 62,850.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Tottenham Hotspur through the 2029 – 2030 season and look forward to hosting future NFL games in the world-class Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the Official Home of the NFL in the UK,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Growing the game globally is a major strategic priority for the League. Our commitment to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will allow us to continue to bring extraordinary NFL experiences to fans in London, while creating a positive social and economic impact on the local community.”​

The highest attendance for an NFL contest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was recorded in 2022 when the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers played before an announced crowd of 61,024.

“London is the sporting capital of the world and this expanded partnership between Tottenham Hotspur and NFL is fantastic news for Tottenham and our city,” Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London said. “Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has fast become a beacon for world-class football and entertainment, boosting London’s local economy by over £300m every year. With further NFL matches taking place at the stadium, sports fans everywhere will be able to enjoy even more of what our great capital has to offer.”

NFL games this season set for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium include the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 8 and the Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Oct. 15.

