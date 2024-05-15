NFL schedule release 2024: Five International Series matchups set

Leading up to the release of the complete 2024 NFL schedule, the league has announced the five International Series matchups for next season.

The 2024 season will feature three International Series matchups in London, England, one matchup in Munich, Germany, and one matchup in São Paulo, Brazil.

In the first game of the 2024 International Series, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Green Bay Packers on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 (Week 1) at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. The first-ever NFL game in South America will be streamed live by Peacock at 8:15pm ET. The game will also be available to view over-the-air (OTA) in the local markets of the two teams.

One month later, the Minnesota Vikings will host the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 6 (Week 5) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, U.K. The game will be televised by the NFL Network at 9:30am ET.

The following week on Sunday, Oct. 13 (Week 6), the Chicago Bears will play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars, also at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. That contest will also kickoff at 9:30am ET on the NFL Network.

For the second consecutive season, an NFL team will play a second International Series game. After playing the Bears, the Jacksonville Jaguars will remain in London to host the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024 (Week 7). The game will be played at Wembley Stadium in London and it will be televised by the NFL Network at 9:30am ET.

The fifth and final International game this season will feature the Carolina Panthers hosting the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 (Week 10). The two teams will square off at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, and the game will be televised by the NFL Network at 9:30am ET.

Due to renovations, there will be no International Series game played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico, this season.

“We are delighted to announce these exciting matchups across London and Munich, in addition to the historic first game in São Paulo, Brazil, to complete the 2024 International Games slate,” said NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events & International Peter O’Reilly. “As the league and its 32 teams continue to prioritize international growth, we look forward to building on the incredible fan experiences seen in Europe while taking the game to new fans in South America.”

2024 INTERNATIONAL SERIES

Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 (Week 1)

Green Bay vs. Philadelphia

8:15pm ET | Peacock/NFL+

Corinthians Arena – São Paulo, Brazil

Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 (Week 5)

NY Jets vs. Minnesota

9:30am ET | NFL Network

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London, England

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 (Week 6)

Jacksonville vs. Chicago

9:30am ET | NFL Network

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London, England

Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024 (Week 7)

New England vs. Jacksonville

9:30am ET | NFL Network

Wembley Stadium – London, England

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 (Week 10)

NY Giants vs. Carolina

9:30am ET | NFL Network

Allianz Arena – Munich, Germany

