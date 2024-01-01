NFL schedule 2023: Week 18 Saturday doubleheader, Sunday kickoff times set

The NFL has announced the Week 18 schedule for the 2023 season, which includes two Saturday contests.

Week 18 will feature a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 4:30pm ET with the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Baltimore Ravens. That will be followed by the Indianapolis Colts hosting the Houston Texans at 8:15pm ET. Both Week 18 Saturday games will be broadcast on ESPN with a simulcast on ABC.

The Sunday Night Football Game in Week 18 will feature the Miami Dolphins hosting the Buffalo Bills at 8:20pm ET on NBC. The Bills-Dolphins game will be the last of the regular-season, which is referred to as Game 272.

The 14 remaining regular-season matchups are slated for Sunday afternoon at either 1:00pm ET or 4:25pm ET on CBS or FOX.

The NFL Playoff Schedule is slated to begin on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 with a pair of Wild-Card matchups.

Below is the complete schedule for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

NFL SCHEDULE 2023: WEEK 18

Saturday, Jan. 6

Pittsburgh at Baltimore – 4:30pm, ESPN/ABC

Houston at Indianapolis – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Sunday, Jan. 7

Atlanta at New Orleans – 1:00pm, CBS

Cleveland at Cincinnati – 1:00pm, CBS

Jacksonville at Tennessee – 1:00pm, CBS

Minnesota at Detroit – 1:00pm, FOX

NY Jets at New England – 1:00pm, FOX

Tampa Bay at Carolina – 1:00pm, FOX

Chicago at Green Bay – 4:25pm, CBS

Kansas City at LA Chargers – 4:25pm, CBS

Philadelphia at NY Giants – 4:25pm, CBS

Dallas at Washington – 4:25pm, FOX

Denver at Las Vegas – 4:25pm, FOX

LA Rams at San Francisco – 4:25pm, FOX

Seattle at Arizona – 4:25pm, FOX

Buffalo at Miami – 8:20pm, NBC

