NFL Schedule 2023: One change announced for Week 6

The 2023 NFL schedule has undergone one change for Week 6, the league announced on Monday.

The Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday, Oct. 15 in Week 6, previously scheduled for 1:00pm ET on FOX, has been flexed and will now kickoff at 4:25pm ET. The Lions-Buccaneers contest remains on FOX.

No other Week 6 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.

Below is the revised schedule for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

NFL SCHEDULE 2023 – WEEK 6

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Denver at Kansas City – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 15

Baltimore at Tennessee – 9:30am, NFLN

Washington at Atlanta – 1:00pm, CBS

Minnesota at Chicago – 1:00pm, FOX

Seattle at Cincinnati – 1:00pm, CBS

San Francisco at Cleveland – 1:00pm, FOX

New Orleans at Houston – 1:00pm, FOX

Indianapolis at Jacksonville – 1:00pm, CBS

Carolina at Miami – 1:00pm, CBS

New England at Las Vegas – 4:05pm, CBS

Arizona at LA Rams – 4:25pm, FOX

Philadelphia at NY Jets – 4:25pm, FOX

Detroit at Tampa Bay – 4:25pm, FOX

NY Giants at Buffalo – 8:20pm, NBC

Monday, Oct. 16

Dallas at LA Chargers – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

