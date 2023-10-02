NFL Schedule 2023: One change announced for Week 6

The 2023 NFL schedule has undergone one change for Week 6, the league announced on Monday.
The Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday, Oct. 15 in Week 6, previously scheduled for 1:00pm ET on FOX, has been flexed and will now kickoff at 4:25pm ET. The Lions-Buccaneers contest remains on FOX.
No other Week 6 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.
Below is the revised schedule for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.
NFL SCHEDULE 2023 – WEEK 6
* All times Eastern.
Thursday, Oct. 12
Denver at Kansas City – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 15
Baltimore at Tennessee – 9:30am, NFLN
Washington at Atlanta – 1:00pm, CBS
Minnesota at Chicago – 1:00pm, FOX
Seattle at Cincinnati – 1:00pm, CBS
San Francisco at Cleveland – 1:00pm, FOX
New Orleans at Houston – 1:00pm, FOX
Indianapolis at Jacksonville – 1:00pm, CBS
Carolina at Miami – 1:00pm, CBS
New England at Las Vegas – 4:05pm, CBS
Arizona at LA Rams – 4:25pm, FOX
Philadelphia at NY Jets – 4:25pm, FOX
Detroit at Tampa Bay – 4:25pm, FOX
NY Giants at Buffalo – 8:20pm, NBC
Monday, Oct. 16
Dallas at LA Chargers – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC
