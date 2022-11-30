NFL Schedule 2022: Dolphins-Chargers flexed to Sunday Night Football

The 2022 NFL schedule has undergone two changes for Week 14, the league announced on Tuesday.

The Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 11) Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers game, previously scheduled for 4:05pm ET on CBS, has been flexed to Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins and Chargers will now play at 8:20pm ET with television coverage on NBC.

As a result, the previously scheduled Sunday Night Football matchup, Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, has been moved to 4:05pm ET on CBS.

No other Week 14 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.

Below is the revised schedule for Week 14 of the 2022 1 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

2022 NFL SCHEDULE – WEEK 14

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Las Vegas at LA Rams – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Dec. 11

NY Jets at Buffalo – 1pm, CBS

Cleveland at Cincinnati – 1pm, CBS

Houston at Dallas – 1pm, FOX

Minnesota at Detroit – 1pm, FOX

Philadelphia at NY Giants – 1pm, FOX

Jacksonville at Tennessee – 1pm, CBS

Baltimore at Pittsburgh – 1pm, CBS

Kansas City at Denver – 4:05pm, CBS

Tampa Bay at San Francisco – 4:25pm, FOX

Carolina at Seattle – 4:25pm, FOX

Miami at LA Chargers – 8:20pm, NBC

Monday, Dec. 12

New England at Arizona – 8:15pm, ESPN

NFL Schedules