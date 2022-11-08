NFL Schedule 2022: Changes announced for Week 11

The 2022 NFL schedule has undergone a couple of changes for Week 11, the league announced on Tuesday.

The Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers game on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Week 11, previously scheduled for 4:25pm ET on CBS, has been flexed to Sunday Night Football at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

As a result, the previously scheduled Sunday Night Football game, Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, has been moved to 4:25pm ET on CBS.

No other Week 11 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.

Below is the revised schedule for Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

NFL SCHEDULE 2022 – WEEK 11

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Tennessee at Green Bay – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Nov. 20

Chicago at Atlanta – 1pm, FOX

Carolina at Baltimore – 1pm, FOX

Cleveland at Buffalo – 1pm, CBS

Washington at Houston – 1pm, FOX

Philadelphia at Indianapolis – 1pm, CBS

NY Jets at New England – 1pm, CBS

LA Rams at New Orleans – 1pm, FOX

Detroit at NY Giants – 1pm, FOX

Las Vegas at Denver – 4:05pm, FOX

Dallas at Minnesota – 4:25pm, CBS

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh – 4:25pm, CBS

Kansas City at LA Chargers – 8:20pm, NBC

Monday, Nov. 21

San Francisco at Arizona – 8:15pm, ESPN

