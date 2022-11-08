NFL Schedule 2022: Changes announced for Week 11

The 2022 NFL schedule has undergone a couple of changes for Week 11, the league announced on Tuesday.
The Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers game on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Week 11, previously scheduled for 4:25pm ET on CBS, has been flexed to Sunday Night Football at 8:20pm ET on NBC.
As a result, the previously scheduled Sunday Night Football game, Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, has been moved to 4:25pm ET on CBS.
No other Week 11 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.
Below is the revised schedule for Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.
NFL SCHEDULE 2022 – WEEK 11
* All times Eastern.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Tennessee at Green Bay – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 20
Chicago at Atlanta – 1pm, FOX
Carolina at Baltimore – 1pm, FOX
Cleveland at Buffalo – 1pm, CBS
Washington at Houston – 1pm, FOX
Philadelphia at Indianapolis – 1pm, CBS
NY Jets at New England – 1pm, CBS
LA Rams at New Orleans – 1pm, FOX
Detroit at NY Giants – 1pm, FOX
Las Vegas at Denver – 4:05pm, FOX
Dallas at Minnesota – 4:25pm, CBS
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh – 4:25pm, CBS
Kansas City at LA Chargers – 8:20pm, NBC
Monday, Nov. 21
San Francisco at Arizona – 8:15pm, ESPN
