NFL preseason schedule: Week 1 features 10 live games on NFL Network

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason schedule begins tonight with two matchups. The Week 1 schedule includes 10 live games on NFL Network (NFLN).

Thursday night games (August 10) include the Houston Texans traveling to face the New England Patriots at 7:00pm ET and the Minnesota Vikings visiting the Seattle Seahawks at 10:00pm ET. Both games will be televised live by NFL Network.

Friday night (August 11) also features a pair of live games on NFL Network, beginning with the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Green Bay Packers at 7:00pm ET, followed by the Arizona Cardinals hosting the Denver Broncos at 10:00pm ET.

A quadruple-header of live Week 1 preseason games is slated for Saturday, August 12 on NFLN — Tennessee at Chicago (1:00pm ET), New York Jets at Carolina (4:00pm ET), Philadelphia at Baltimore (7:00pm ET), and LA Chargers at LA Rams (9:00pm ET).

Week 1 preseason action on NFL Network concludes with two live games on Sunday, August. 13 — Kansas City at New Orleans at 1:00pm ET and San Francisco at Las Vegas at 4:00pm ET.

Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams. If blacked out, fans can typically find their contest on a local television broadcast. Additionally, re-airs of all preseason games can be streamed at NFL.com/watch or via the NFL app.

2023 NFL Network Preseason Schedule | Week 1

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, August 10

Houston at New England – 7pm (Live)

Minnesota at Seattle – 10pm (Live)

Houston at New England – 1am

Minnesota at Seattle – 4am

Friday, August 11

Minnesota at Seattle – 1pm

Houston at New England – 4pm

Green Bay at Cincinnati – 7pm (Live)

Denver at Arizona – 10pm (Live)

NY Giants at Detroit – 1am

Atlanta at Miami – 4am

Saturday, August 12

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay – 7am

Green Bay at Cincinnati – 10am

Tennessee at Chicago – 1pm (Live)

NY Jets at Carolina – 4pm (Live)

Philadelphia at Baltimore – 7pm (Live)

LA Chargers at LA Rams – 9pm (Live)

NY Jets at Carolina – 1am

Philadelphia at Baltimore – 4am

Sunday, August 13

Indianapolis at Buffalo – 7am

Jacksonville at Dallas – 9:30am

Kansas City at New Orleans – 1pm (Live)

San Francisco at Las Vegas – 4pm (Live)

Kansas City at New Orleans – 7pm

San Francisco at Las Vegas – 10pm

Denver at Arizona – 1am

Washington at Cleveland – 4am

