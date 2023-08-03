NFL preseason schedule: 2023 slate begins Thursday with Jets-Browns

The 2023 NFL preseason schedule kicks off Thursday night with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game.

The first preseason game of the season features the New York Jets taking on the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. NBC will televise the game beginning at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.

The nationally televised broadcast will be called by NBC’s Sunday Night Football crew, which includes Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Chris Collinsworth (analyst), while Melissa Stark will report from the sidelines.

The Jets and Browns first met in 1970 and have squared off a total of 29 times. In their last meeting during the 2022 regular-season, the Jets defeated the Browns 31-30 in Cleveland, but the Browns still hold a 15-14 advantage in the overall series.

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason schedule kicks off next Thursday, August 10 with the New England Patriots hosting the Houston Texans at 7:00pm ET and the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Minnesota Vikings at 10:00pm ET. Both games will be televised in their local markets and nationally by the NFL Network.

With the NFL now playing a 17-game regular-season schedule, there are only three weeks of preseason games, not including the Hall of Fame Game.

The 2023 NFL schedule kicks off with a special season-opening game on Thursday, September 7. The Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions in that contest at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 6:30pm ET and the contest will be televised by CBS. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

