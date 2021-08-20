NFL Preseason Schedule 2021: Week 2 matchups, TV

Week two of the 2021 NFL Preseason Schedule features 16 contests spread out between Thursday, Aug. 19 and Monday, Aug. 23.
This week’s schedule kicked off last night with the New England Patriots crushing the Philadelphia Eagles 35-0 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.
Week 2 of the NFL preseason schedule continues with two matchups on Friday, Aug. 20 at 8:00pm ET. The Washington Football Team plays host to the Cincinnati Bengals with coverage locally and on the NFL Network, while the Kansas City Chiefs travel to take on the Arizona Cardinals with national coverage on ESPN.
10 preseason games are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21, beginning with the Chicago Bears hosting the Buffalo Bills at 1:00pm ET (local/NFLN). Two preseason matchups follow on Sunday, Aug. 22.
Week 2 of the preseason culminates with the Jacksonville Jaguars traveling to take on the New Orleans Saints in a Monday Night Football matchup. The game will be televised by ESPN at 8:00pm ET.
Below is the complete NFL preseason schedule for Week 2 of the 2021 season:
NFL Preseason Schedule – Week 2
*All times Eastern.
Thursday, August 19
New England 35, Philadelphia 0
Friday, August 20
Cincinnati at Washington – 8pm, Local/NFLN | Tickets
Kansas City at Arizona – 8pm, ESPN | Tickets
Saturday, August 21
Buffalo at Chicago – 1pm, Local/NFLN | Tickets
NY Jets at Green Bay – 4:25pm, Local/NFLN | Tickets
Atlanta at Miami – 7pm, Local | Tickets
Baltimore at Carolina – 7pm, Local | Tickets
Detroit at Pittsburgh – 7:30pm, Local/NFLN | Tickets
Tennessee at Tampa Bay – 7:30pm, Local | Tickets
Houston at Dallas – 8pm, Local | Tickets
Indianapolis at Minnesota – 8pm, Local | Tickets
Denver at Seattle – 10pm, Local | Tickets
Las Vegas at LA Rams – 10pm, Local/NFLN | Tickets
Sunday, August 22
NY Giants at Cleveland – 1pm, Local/NFLN | Tickets
San Francisco at LA Chargers – 7:30pm, Local/NFLN | Tickets
Monday, August 23
Jacksonville at New Orleans – 8pm, ESPN | Tickets
