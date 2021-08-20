NFL Preseason Schedule 2021: Week 2 matchups, TV

Week two of the 2021 NFL Preseason Schedule features 16 contests spread out between Thursday, Aug. 19 and Monday, Aug. 23.

This week’s schedule kicked off last night with the New England Patriots crushing the Philadelphia Eagles 35-0 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

Week 2 of the NFL preseason schedule continues with two matchups on Friday, Aug. 20 at 8:00pm ET. The Washington Football Team plays host to the Cincinnati Bengals with coverage locally and on the NFL Network, while the Kansas City Chiefs travel to take on the Arizona Cardinals with national coverage on ESPN.

10 preseason games are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21, beginning with the Chicago Bears hosting the Buffalo Bills at 1:00pm ET (local/NFLN). Two preseason matchups follow on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Week 2 of the preseason culminates with the Jacksonville Jaguars traveling to take on the New Orleans Saints in a Monday Night Football matchup. The game will be televised by ESPN at 8:00pm ET.

Below is the complete NFL preseason schedule for Week 2 of the 2021 season:

NFL Preseason Schedule – Week 2

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, August 19

New England 35, Philadelphia 0

Friday, August 20

Cincinnati at Washington – 8pm, Local/NFLN | Tickets

Kansas City at Arizona – 8pm, ESPN | Tickets

Saturday, August 21

Buffalo at Chicago – 1pm, Local/NFLN | Tickets

NY Jets at Green Bay – 4:25pm, Local/NFLN | Tickets

Atlanta at Miami – 7pm, Local | Tickets

Baltimore at Carolina – 7pm, Local | Tickets

Detroit at Pittsburgh – 7:30pm, Local/NFLN | Tickets

Tennessee at Tampa Bay – 7:30pm, Local | Tickets

Houston at Dallas – 8pm, Local | Tickets

Indianapolis at Minnesota – 8pm, Local | Tickets

Denver at Seattle – 10pm, Local | Tickets

Las Vegas at LA Rams – 10pm, Local/NFLN | Tickets

Sunday, August 22

NY Giants at Cleveland – 1pm, Local/NFLN | Tickets

San Francisco at LA Chargers – 7:30pm, Local/NFLN | Tickets

Monday, August 23

Jacksonville at New Orleans – 8pm, ESPN | Tickets

