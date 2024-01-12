NFL Playoff Schedule 2024: Wild Card Round matchups, TV

The NFL Playoff Schedule 2024 kicks off with Super Wild Card Weekend, which features two games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and one on Monday.

The action kicks off on Saturday, January 13, 2024, with an AFC Wild Card matchup. The Cleveland Browns travel to face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and the game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 4:30pm ET.

Saturday’s action concludes with the Miami Dolphins visiting the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. That game is slated for 8:00pm ET and will be a streaming-only event on Peacock.

On Sunday, January 14, Wild Card action continues at 1:00pm ET on CBS and Paramount+ with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Next, the Green Bay Packers travel to face the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game is scheduled for a 4:30pm ET kickoff with the telecast on FOX.

Sunday’s Wild Card action concludes with the Detroit Lions hosting the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed by Peacock at 8:00pm ET.

The Monday Night Football Wild Card matchup features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The game will be broadcast by ESPN and simulcast on ABC and ESPN2 at 8:00pm ET. The contest will also feature a Manningcast on ESPN+.

The Baltimore Ravens received the first-round bye in the AFC, while the San Francisco 49ers earned the bye in the NFC. Both teams will host Divisional Round contests next week. The four Divisional Round games will be played on Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

The AFC and NFC Championship games are slated for Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, with kickoff times set for 3:00pm ET on CBS and 6:30pm ET on FOX, respectively.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be televised by CBS at 6:30pm ET.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 2024

(Full Schedule)

* All times Eastern.



WILD-CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024

(5) Browns at (4) Texans

4:30pm | NBC/Peacock/Telemundo

(6) Dolphins at (3) Chiefs

8:00pm | Peacock

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024

(7) Steelers at (2) Bills

1:00pm | CBS/Paramount+

(7) Packers at (2) Cowboys

4:30pm | FOX/FOX Deportes

(6) Rams at (3) Lions

8:00pm | NBC/Peacock/Universo

Monday, Jan. 15, 2024

(5) Eagles at (4) Buccaneers

8:00m | ESPN/ABC/ESPN+/ESPN2

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 20 or Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024

TBA at (1) Ravens

TBA at (1) 49ers

2 Games TBD

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES



Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

AFC Championship Game

3:00pm | CBS/Paramount+

NFC Championship Game

6:30pm | FOX

SUPER BOWL LVIII

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 | 6:30pm ET | CBS

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV