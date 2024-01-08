NFL Playoff Schedule 2024: Super Wild Card Weekend set

The NFL Playoff Schedule 2024 kicks off next weekend with Super Wild Card Weekend, which has officially been set by the league.

The NFL Playoffs for the 2023 season begin on Saturday, January 13, 2024 when the Cleveland Browns travel to face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 4:30pm ET.

Next, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. That contest will begin at 8:00pm ET and will be a streaming-only event on Peacock.

Sunday’s Wild-Card action begins with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., and it will be televised at 1:00pm ET on CBS and streamed via Paramount+. Then at 4:30pm ET, the Green Bay Packers will travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the game will be televised by FOX.

Sunday’s action wraps up at 8:00pm ET on NBC and Peacock with the Detroit Lions hosting the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

Super Wild Card Weekend action concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup. The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in that contest at 8:00pm ET. The game will be televised by ESPN and simulcast on ABC and ESPN+ at 8:00pm ET. The contest will also feature a Manningcast on ESPN2.

Teams with a first-round bye and homefield advantage in the NFL Playoffs this season are the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC.

Divisional Round contests will be played on Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21 with Baltimore and San Francisco each hosting games and two additional matchups to be determined.

The AFC and NFC Championship games will be played on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, with kickoff times tentatively slated for 3:00pm ET on CBS and 6:30pm ET on FOX, respectively.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada (6:30pm ET, CBS/Nickelodeon/Paramount+).

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 2024

* All times Eastern.



WILD-CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024

(5) Browns at (4) Texans

4:30pm | NBC/Peacock/Telemundo

(6) Dolphins at (3) Chiefs

8:00pm | Peacock

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024

(7) Steelers at (2) Bills

1:00pm | CBS/Paramount+

(7) Packers at (2) Cowboys

4:30pm | FOX/FOX Deportes

(6) Rams at (3) Lions

8:00pm | NBC/Peacock/Universo

Monday, Jan. 15, 2024

(5) Eagles at (4) Buccaneers

8:00m | ESPN/ABC/ESPN+/ESPN2

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 20 or Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024

TBA at (1) Ravens

TBA at (1) 49ers

2 Games TBD

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES



Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

AFC Championship Game

3:00pm | CBS/Paramount+

NFC Championship Game

6:30pm | FOX

SUPER BOWL LVIII

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 | 6:30pm ET | CBS

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV