NFL Playoff Schedule: 2024 Divisional Round matchups, TV

The NFL Playoff Schedule 2024 continues on Saturday with two Divisional Round games. Two more games complete the Divisional Round schedule on Sunday.

The action kicks off on Saturday, January 20, 2024, with an AFC matchup. The Houston Texans will travel to face the Baltimore Ravens, the top seed in the AFC with a first-round bye, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. The game will be televised by ESPN and simulcast on ABC and ESPN+ at 4:30pm ET.

On Saturday evening, the NFC Divisional Round gets underway with the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers, who also earned a first-round bye, hosting the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. FOX will televise the contest at 8:00pm ET.

On Sunday, January 21, the NFC Divisional Round continues at 3:00pm ET with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveling to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed by Peacock.

Divisional Round action on Sunday, Jan. 21 concludes with the AFC’s Kansas City Chiefs traveling to battle the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The game will be televised by CBS and streamed via Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET.

Winners of the Divisional Round matchups will meet in their respective conference championship games, both on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. The AFC Championship Game is set for 3:00pm ET on CBS and Paramount+, followed by the NFC Championship Game at 6:30pm ET on FOX.

San Francisco and Baltimore each possess home field advantage throughout the playoffs, so they will host conference championship games if they win this weekend.

The AFC and NFC champions will meet in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be televised by CBS at 6:30pm ET.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 2024

(Full Schedule)

* All times Eastern.

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024

Texans at Ravens

4:30pm ET | ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Buy Tickets

Packers at 49ers

8:00pm ET | FOX

Buy Tickets

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024

Buccaneers at Lions

3:00pm ET | NBC/Peacock

Buy Tickets

Chiefs at Bills

6:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

Buy Tickets

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES



Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

AFC Championship Game

3:00pm | CBS/Paramount+

NFC Championship Game

6:30pm | FOX

SUPER BOWL LVIII

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 | 6:30pm ET | CBS

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

NFL Playoff Schedule