NFL Playoff Schedule 2023: Wild Card Round matchups, TV

The NFL Playoff Schedule 2023 kicks off with Super Wild Card Weekend, which features two games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and one on Monday.

The action kicks off on Saturday, January 14, 2023, with an NFC Wild Card matchup. The Seattle Seahawks travel to face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., and the game will be televised by FOX at 4:30pm ET.

Saturday’s action concludes with the Los Angeles Chargers visiting the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. That game is slated for 8:15pm ET on NBC with streaming on Peacock.

On Sunday, January 15, AFC Wild Card action continues at 1:00pm ET on CBS and Paramount+ with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Next, the New York Giants travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The game is scheduled for a 4:30pm ET kickoff with the telecast on FOX.

Sunday’s Wild Card action concludes with the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed by Peacock at 8:15pm ET.

The Monday Night Football Wild Card matchup features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The game will be broadcast by ESPN and simulcast on ABC and ESPN+ at 8:15pm ET. The contest will also feature a Manningcast on ESPN2.

The Kansas City Chiefs received the first-round bye in the AFC, while the Philadelphia Eagles earned the bye in the NFC. Both teams will host Divisional Round contests next week. The four Divisional Round games will be played on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

The NFC and AFC Championship games will be played on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, with kickoff times slated for 3:00pm ET on FOX and 6:30pm ET on CBS, respectively.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Sunday, February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will be televised by FOX at 6:30pm ET.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 2023

(Full Schedule w/ PDF)



WILD-CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

(7) Seahawks at (2) 49ers

4:30pm | FOX | Buy Tickets

(5) Chargers at (4) Jaguars

8:15pm | NBC | Buy Tickets

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023

(7) Dolphins at (2) Bills

1pm | CBS/Paramount+ | Buy Tickets

(6) Giants at (3) Vikings

4:30pm | FOX | Buy Tickets

(6) Ravens at (3) Bengals

8:15pm | NBC/Peacock | Buy Tickets

Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

(5) Cowboys at (4) Buccaneers

8:15pm | ESPN/ABC/ESPN+ | Buy Tickets

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Jan. 21-22, 2021

TBA at (1) Chiefs

Buy Tickets

TBA at (1) Eagles

Buy Tickets

2 games TBD

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES



Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023

NFC Championship Game

3:00pm | FOX

AFC Championship Game

6:30pm | CBS

SUPER BOWL LV

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 | 6:30pm | FOX

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Buy Tickets