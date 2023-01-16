NFL Playoff Schedule 2023: Divisional Round matchups announced

The Divisional Round matchups on the NFL Playoff Schedule 2023 have been set following the completion of Super Wild Card Weekend.

Divisional Round action will begin with the Jacksonville Jaguars traveling to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, Jan. 21. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 4:30pm ET. Kansas City did not play last week as the earned the first-round bye in the AFC.

Also on Saturday, the Philadelphia Eagles, who had the NFC’s first-round bye, will host the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The game will be televised by FOX at 8:15pm ET.

On Sunday, January 22, the Divisional Round continues at 3:00pm ET with the Cincinnati Bengals traveling to face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The game will be televised by CBS and streamed by Paramount+.

Divisional Round action on Sunday, Jan. 22 concludes with either the Dallas Cowboys or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveling to face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The game will be televised by FOX at 6:30pm ET.

As previously mentioned, either the Dallas Cowboys or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will advance to play San Francisco. Dallas and Tampa Bay are set to square off tonight in a Monday Night Football matchup that concludes Super Wild Card Weekend. The game will be televised by ESPN/ABC and streamed via ESPN+ at 8:15pm ET. The game will also feature a Manningcast on ESPN2.

The NFC and AFC Championship games will be played on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. The NFC Championship Game is slated for 3:00pm ET on FOX, while the AFC Championship Game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET on CBS/Paramount+.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Sunday, February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will be televised by FOX at 6:30pm ET.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 2023

* All times Eastern. (Full Schedule w/ PDF)



WILD-CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

Seahawks 23, 49ers 41 (Final)

Chargers 30, Jaguars 31 (Final)

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023

Dolphins 31, Bills 34 (Final)

Giants 31, Vikings 24 (Final)

Ravens 17, Bengals 24 (Final)

Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

Cowboys at Buccaneers

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

Jaguars at Chiefs

Giants at Eagles

Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023

Bengals at Bills

Cowboys/Bucs at 49ers

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES



Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023

NFC Championship Game

3:00pm | FOX

AFC Championship Game

6:30pm | CBS

SUPER BOWL LV

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 | 6:30pm | FOX

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

