NFL Playoff Schedule: 2023 AFC, NFC Championship Game matchups, TV

The NFL Playoff Schedule continues this weekend with the 2023 NFC and AFC Championship Games. Both games will be played on Sunday, January 29.

The NFC Championship Game will feature the No. 2 seed San Francisco 49ers traveling to take on the top-seed Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The game will be televised nationally at 3:00pm ET on FOX.

The Philadelphia Eagles advanced to the NFC Championship Game after crushing the No. 6 seed New York Giants, 38-7, in a Divisional Round matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. The San Francisco 49ers advanced to the conference championship after defeating the No. 7 seed Seattle Seahawks, 41-23, in the Wild Card Round and the No. 5 seed Dallas Cowboys, 19-12, in the Divisional Round, both at home at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The FOX television crew for the NFC Championship Game is Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (reporter), and Tom Rinaldi (reporter). The referee will be John Hussey.

Philadelphia and San Francisco squared off most recently during the 2021 season. The 49ers traveled to Philadelphia and defeated the Eagles, 17-11, in that matchup and now lead the overall series 20-14-1.

The AFC Championship Game features the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs hosting the No. 3 seed Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The game kicks off at 6:30pm ET and it will be televised nationally by CBS and streamed via Paramount+.

The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship Game with a 27-20 victory at Arrowhead Stadium over the No. 4 seed Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round. Cincinnati advanced to play the Chiefs after defeating the No. 6 seed Baltimore Ravens, 24-17, in the Wild Card Round at home at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, and then upsetting the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills, 27-10, on the road in the Divisional Round at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter), Evan Washburn (reporter), and Jay Feely (reporter) will cover the AFC Championship Game for CBS, while the game referee will be Ron Torbert.

The Chiefs and Bengals squared off earlier this season in Week 13. The Bengals defeated the Chiefs in that contest in Cincinnati, 27-24, and now lead the overall series 18-14.

The AFC Championship Game is also a rematch of the AFC Championship Game for the 2022 season. Cincinnati defeated Kansas City in that matchup, 27-24 in overtime, to advance to Super Bowl LVI.

The winners of the NFC and AFC Championship games will meet in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will be televised by FOX at 6:30pm ET (Buy Tickets).

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

(Full Schedule w/ PDF)

* All times Eastern.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023

NFC Championship Game

49ers at Eagles | 3:00pm | FOX

AFC Championship Game

Bengals at Chiefs | 6:30pm | CBS

SUPER BOWL LVII

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 | 6:30pm | FOX

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

