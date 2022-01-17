NFL Playoff Schedule 2022: Divisional Round matchups announced

The Divisional Round matchups on the NFL Playoff Schedule 2022 have been set following Wild Card action this past weekend.
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to face the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Jan. 22. The game will be televised by CBS and streamed via Paramount+ at 4:30pm ET.
Also on Saturday, the Green Bay Packers will host the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., and the game will be televised by FOX at 8:15pm ET.
On Sunday, January 23, the Divisional Round continues at 3:00pm ET with either the Arizona Cardinals or the Los Angeles Rams traveling to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed by Peacock.
The Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams square off tonight in a Monday Night Football matchup that concludes Super Wild Card Weekend. The game will be televised by ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2 and streamed via ESPN+ at 8:15pm ET.
Divisional Round action on Sunday, Jan. 23 concludes with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The game will be televised by CBS and streamed via Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET.
The AFC and NFC Championship Games are set for Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. The games will be played at 3:05pm ET on CBS and 6:40pm ET on FOX, respectively.
Super Bowl LVI will be played on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The game will be televised by NBC at 6:30pm ET.
NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
(Full Schedule w/ PDF)
WILD CARD ROUND
Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022
Bengals 26, Raiders 19 (Final)
Bills 47, Patriots 17 (Final)
Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022
Buccaneers 31, Eagles 15 (Final)
49ers 23, Cowboys 17 (Final)
Chiefs 42, Steelers 21 (Final)
Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
Cardinals at Rams
8:15pm ET | ESPN/ABC/ESPN2/ESPN+
Buy Tickets
DIVISIONAL ROUND
Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022
Bengals at Titans
4:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+
Buy Tickets
49ers at Packers
8:15pm ET | FOX/FOX Deportes
Buy Tickets
Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022
Cardinals/Rams at Buccaneers
3:00pm ET | NBC/Peacock
Buy Tickets
Bills at Chiefs
6:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+
Buy Tickets
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022
AFC Championship Game
3:05pm ET | CBS
NFC Championship Game
6:40pm ET | FOX
SUPER BOWL LVI
Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 | 6:30pm ET | NBC
SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, Calif.
Buy Tickets