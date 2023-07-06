NFL Network to televise 23 live preseason games in 2023

The NFL Network will televise 23 live preseason football games in 2023, the league has announced.

The schedule kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 10 with the Houston Texans traveling to square off with the New England Patriots at 7:00pm ET.

Quadruple-headers are slated for Saturday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 19, while a triple-header is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26.

Overall, ten preseason games on the NFL Network are slated for Week 1, seven games for Week 2, and six games for Week 3.

Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams. Additionally, re-airs of all preseason games can be streamed at NFL.com/watch or via the NFL app.

2023 NFL Network Preseason Schedule

*All times Eastern.

PRESEASON WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 10

Texans at Patriots – 7:00pm

Vikings at Seahawks – 10:00pm

Friday, Aug. 11

Packers at Bengals – 7:00pm

Broncos at Cardinals – 10:00pm

Saturday, Aug. 12

Titans at Bears – 1:00pm

Jets at Panthers – 4:00pm

Eagles at Ravens – 7:00pm

Chargers at Rams – 9:00pm

Sunday, Aug. 13

Chiefs at Saints – 1:00pm

49ers at Raiders – 4:00pm

PRESEASON WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 17

Browns at Eagles – 7:30pm

Friday, Aug. 18

Panthers at Giants – 7:00pm

Saturday, Aug. 19

Jaguars at Lions – 1:00pm

Dolphins at Texans – 4:00pm

Bears at Colts – 7:00pm

Cowboys at Seahawks – 10:00pm

Sunday, Aug. 20

Saints at Chargers – 7:00pm

PRESEASON WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 24

Steelers at Falcons – 7:30pm

Friday, Aug. 25

Patriots at Titans – 8:15pm

Chargers at 49ers – 10:00pm

Saturday, Aug. 26

Browns at Chiefs – 1:00pm

Jets at Giants – 6:00pm

Rams at Broncos – 9:00pm

NFL Schedules