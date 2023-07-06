search

NFL Network to televise 23 live preseason games in 2023

By Kevin Kelley - July 6, 2023
Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Network will televise 23 live preseason football games in 2023, the league has announced.

The schedule kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 10 with the Houston Texans traveling to square off with the New England Patriots at 7:00pm ET.

Quadruple-headers are slated for Saturday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 19, while a triple-header is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26.

Overall, ten preseason games on the NFL Network are slated for Week 1, seven games for Week 2, and six games for Week 3.

Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams. Additionally, re-airs of all preseason games can be streamed at NFL.com/watch or via the NFL app.

2023 NFL Network Preseason Schedule

*All times Eastern.

PRESEASON WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 10
Texans at Patriots – 7:00pm
Vikings at Seahawks – 10:00pm

Friday, Aug. 11
Packers at Bengals – 7:00pm
Broncos at Cardinals – 10:00pm

Saturday, Aug. 12
Titans at Bears – 1:00pm
Jets at Panthers – 4:00pm
Eagles at Ravens – 7:00pm
Chargers at Rams – 9:00pm

Sunday, Aug. 13
Chiefs at Saints – 1:00pm
49ers at Raiders – 4:00pm

PRESEASON WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 17
Browns at Eagles – 7:30pm

Friday, Aug. 18
Panthers at Giants – 7:00pm

Saturday, Aug. 19
Jaguars at Lions – 1:00pm
Dolphins at Texans – 4:00pm
Bears at Colts – 7:00pm
Cowboys at Seahawks – 10:00pm

Sunday, Aug. 20
Saints at Chargers – 7:00pm

PRESEASON WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 24
Steelers at Falcons – 7:30pm

Friday, Aug. 25
Patriots at Titans – 8:15pm
Chargers at 49ers – 10:00pm

Saturday, Aug. 26
Browns at Chiefs – 1:00pm
Jets at Giants – 6:00pm
Rams at Broncos – 9:00pm

