NFL Network to televise 21 live preseason games in 2024

The NFL Network will televise 21 live preseason football games in 2024, the league has announced.
The schedule kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 8 with the Carolina Panthers traveling to square off with the New England Patriots at 7:00pm ET.
A triple-header is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10, beginning with the Chicago Bears at the Buffalo Bills at 1:00pm ET. The triple-header continues with the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:00pm ET and concludes with the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at 7:00pm ET.
Two preseason quadruple-headers are set for broadcast on the NFL Network again this season. Those are slated for Saturday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Aug. 24.
Overall, seven preseason games on the NFL Network are slated for Week 1, six games for Week 2, and eight games for Week 3.
Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams. NFL+ provides access to live preseason games. NFL+ – the league’s direct-to-consumer offering – is available through NFL digital properties (NFL.com and the NFL app).
2024 NFL Network Preseason Schedule
*All times Eastern.
PRESEASON WEEK 1
Thursday, Aug. 8
Panthers at Patriots – 7pm, NFLN
Friday, Aug. 9
Texans at Steelers – 7pm, NFLN
Saturday, Aug. 10
Bears at Bills – 1pm, NFLN
Raiders at Vikings – 4pm, NFLN
Chiefs at Jaguars – 7pm, NFLN
Sunday, Aug. 11
Broncos at Colts – 1pm, NFLN
Cowboys at Rams – 4:30pm, NFLN
PRESEASON WEEK 2
Thursday, Aug. 15
Eagles at Patriots – 7pm, NFLN
Saturday, Aug. 17
Bengals at Bears – 1pm, NFLN
Lions at Chiefs – 4pm, NFLN
Bills vs Steelers – 7pm, NFLN
Cowboys at Raiders – 10pm, NFLN
Sunday, Aug. 18
Packers at Broncos – 8pm, NFLN
PRESEASON WEEK 3
Thursday, Aug. 22
Bears at Chiefs – 8:15pm, NFLN
Friday, Aug. 23
Jaguars at Falcons – 7pm, NFLN
49ers at Raiders – 10pm, NFLN
Saturday, Aug. 24
Steelers at Lions – 1pm, NFLN
Chargers at Cowboys – 4pm, NFLN
Giants at Jets – 7:30pm, NFLN
Browns at Seahawks – 10pm, NFLN
Sunday, Aug. 25
Titans at Saints – 2pm, NFLN
NFL Schedules