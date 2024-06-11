NFL Network to televise 21 live preseason games in 2024

The NFL Network will televise 21 live preseason football games in 2024, the league has announced.

The schedule kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 8 with the Carolina Panthers traveling to square off with the New England Patriots at 7:00pm ET.

A triple-header is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10, beginning with the Chicago Bears at the Buffalo Bills at 1:00pm ET. The triple-header continues with the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:00pm ET and concludes with the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at 7:00pm ET.

Two preseason quadruple-headers are set for broadcast on the NFL Network again this season. Those are slated for Saturday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Aug. 24.

Overall, seven preseason games on the NFL Network are slated for Week 1, six games for Week 2, and eight games for Week 3.

Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams. NFL+ provides access to live preseason games. NFL+ – the league’s direct-to-consumer offering – is available through NFL digital properties (NFL.com and the NFL app).

2024 NFL Network Preseason Schedule

*All times Eastern.

PRESEASON WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 8

Panthers at Patriots – 7pm, NFLN

Friday, Aug. 9

Texans at Steelers – 7pm, NFLN

Saturday, Aug. 10

Bears at Bills – 1pm, NFLN

Raiders at Vikings – 4pm, NFLN

Chiefs at Jaguars – 7pm, NFLN

Sunday, Aug. 11

Broncos at Colts – 1pm, NFLN

Cowboys at Rams – 4:30pm, NFLN

PRESEASON WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 15

Eagles at Patriots – 7pm, NFLN

Saturday, Aug. 17

Bengals at Bears – 1pm, NFLN

Lions at Chiefs – 4pm, NFLN

Bills vs Steelers – 7pm, NFLN

Cowboys at Raiders – 10pm, NFLN

Sunday, Aug. 18

Packers at Broncos – 8pm, NFLN

PRESEASON WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 22

Bears at Chiefs – 8:15pm, NFLN

Friday, Aug. 23

Jaguars at Falcons – 7pm, NFLN

49ers at Raiders – 10pm, NFLN

Saturday, Aug. 24

Steelers at Lions – 1pm, NFLN

Chargers at Cowboys – 4pm, NFLN

Giants at Jets – 7:30pm, NFLN

Browns at Seahawks – 10pm, NFLN

Sunday, Aug. 25

Titans at Saints – 2pm, NFLN

NFL Schedules