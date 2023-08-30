NFL Network to televise 12 live college football games in 2023

The NFL Network will televise 12 live college football games during the 2023 season, the league has announced.

The schedule kicks off on Labor Day Weekend, beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 2. In the first contest, the Grambling State Tigers face the Hampton Pirates in the Prudential Brick City HBCU Kickoff Classic at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. The game will kickoff at 3:00pm ET.

The second game of the Saturday doubleheader on the NFL Network features the ULM Warhawks hosting the Army Black Knights at 7:00pm ET.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, the NFL Network will televise the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic between the Morehouse Maroon Tigers and the Virginia Union Panthers. The game is slated for a 4:00pm ET start at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

NFL Network games have also been announced for Week 2 and Week 3 of the 2023 season. Rice will host Houston on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Troy will host James Madison on Saturday, Sept. 16, both at 7:00pm ET.

Overall, the NFL Network will televise 10 college football games this season from the Sun Belt, Mid-American (MAC), and American Athletic conferences, three of which have already been revealed.

Additionally, the NFL Network will televise three college football all-star games following the completion of the regular-season — the East-West Shrine Bowl (February 1, 2024 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas), the Reese’s Senior Bowl (February 3, 2024 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.), and the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl (February 24, 2024 at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, La.).

2023 NFL Network College Football Schedule

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Grambling vs. Hampton (in Harrison, NJ) – 3pm

Army at ULM – 7pm

Sunday, Sept. 3

Morehouse vs. Virginia Union (Canton, OH) – 4pm

Saturday, Sept. 9

Houston at Rice – 7pm

Saturday, Sept. 16

James Madison at Troy – 7pm

