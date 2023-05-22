NFL approves flex scheduling for Thursday Night Football

The NFL has approved flex scheduling for Thursday Night Football beginning this season, the league announced on Monday.
Flexible scheduling for Thursday Night Football will begin on a “trial basis” in 2023. This will only apply to games scheduled during Week 13 through Week 17 and only up to two games can be flexed. Additionally, the league will have to provide at least twenty-eight (28) days notice for the flex.
Any game flexed out of Thursday Night Football would then be played on Sunday that week. No teams will be required to flex from Sunday to Thursday more than once or to play more than two games on Thursday night.
If no Thursday Night Football games are flexed in 2023, the trial will carry over to the 2024 season.
Below is a look at the complete Thursday Night Football Schedule as it stands right now.
2023 NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule
*All times Eastern.
Thursday, Sept. 7 (Week 1)
Lions at Chiefs – 8:20pm, NBC
Thursday, Sept. 14 (Week 2)
Vikings at Eagles – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Sept. 21 (Week 3)
Giants at 49ers – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Sept. 28 (Week 4)
Lions at Packers – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Oct. 5 (Week 5)
Bears at Commanders – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Oct. 12 (Week 6)
Broncos at Chiefs – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Oct. 19 (Week 7)
Jaguars at Saints – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Oct. 26 (Week 8)
Buccaneers at Bills – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Nov. 2 (Week 9)
Titans at Steelers – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Nov. 9 (Week 10)
Panthers at Bears – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Nov. 16 (Week 11)
Bengals at Ravens – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Nov. 23 (Week 12)
49ers at Seahawks – 8:20pm, NBC
Thursday, Nov. 30 (Week 13)
Seahawks at Cowboys – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Dec. 7 (Week 14)
Patriots at Steelers – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Dec. 14 (Week 15)
Chargers at Raiders – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Dec. 21 (Week 16)
Saints at Rams – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Thursday, Dec. 28 (Week 17)
Jets at Browns – 8:15pm, Prime Video
