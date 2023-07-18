Newly created Allstate Crossbar Classic to debut with Texas at Alabama in 2023

The newly created Allstate Crossbar Classic will debut with the Texas Longhorns visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2023, LEARFIELD and Allstate announced Tuesday.

The annual Allstate Crossbar Classic will “…highlight a marquee regular–season matchup that will be played at the home field location of the host team. The event will bring a bowl-style atmosphere and promotion to an early-season game, amplifying the excitement of some of college football’s most passionate fans.”

Texas is scheduled to visit Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 and the game will be televised by ESPN at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT.

“The annual Crossbar Classic will launch a new tradition in college football,” said Dan Keats, director of consumer marketing and sponsorship at Allstate. “It’ll elevate and celebrate the teams and their fans sparking new memories and ways to enjoy big college football matchups early in the season.”

The 2023 season will be the last for Texas as a member of the Big 12 Conference. The Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to join the SEC beginning with the 2024 season.

“We are thrilled to help Allstate expand its commitment to college sports through the development of the Crossbar Classic which will enhance the fan experience and game-day excitement of key match ups of our partner institutions,” added Roy Seinfeld, LEARFIELD’s SVP of National Sales.

Football Schedules