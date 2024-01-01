New Year’s Day football games: 2024 schedule, bowl matchups, TV

The New Year’s Day football games 2024 schedule features five contests, including the two College Football Semifinal games.

New Year’s Day bowl game action kicks off at noon ET with the Wisconsin Badgers of the Big Ten taking on the 13th-ranked LSU Tigers of the SEC in the Reliaquest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The game will be televised by ESPN2.

One hour later at 1:00pm ET on ESPN, the 23rd-ranked Liberty Flames of Conference USA face the eighth-ranked Oregon Ducks of the Pac-12 in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl also kicks off at 1:00pm ET and will be televised nationally by ABC. The 17th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes of the Big Ten will take on the 21st-ranked Tennessee Volunteers of the SEC in that matchup at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

The College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game is up next at 5:00pm ET on ESPN. “The Granddaddy of Them All” features the fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide of the SEC taking on the top-ranked Michigan Wolverines of the Big Ten at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.

New Year’s Day action concludes with the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at 8:45pm ET on ESPN. The third-ranked Texas Longhorns of the Big 12 play the second-ranked Washington Huskies of the Pac-12 in that contest at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

The 2023 college football season comes to a conclusion on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, with the College Football Playoff National Championship. The two semifinal game winners will square off at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and the contest will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET (Buy Tickets).

NEW YEAR’S DAY FOOTBALL GAMES: 2024 SCHEDULE

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

ReliaQuest Bowl

Wisconsin vs. (13) LSU

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL

12:00pm ET | ESPN2

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

(23) Liberty vs. (8) Oregon

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

1:00pm ET | ESPN

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

(17) Iowa vs. (21) Tennessee

Camping World Stadium – Orlando, FL

1:00pm ET | ABC

CFP Semifinal – Rose Bowl Game

(4) Alabama vs. (1) Michigan

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

5:00pm ET | ESPN

CFP Semifinal – Allstate Sugar Bowl

(3) Texas vs. (2) Washington

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

8:45pm ET | ESPN

