New Mexico State, Tulsa schedule football series for 2025, 2034

The New Mexico State Aggies and Tulsa Golden Hurricane have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2034 seasons, both schools announced on Thursday.

In the first game of the series, New Mexico State will host Tulsa at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, N.M., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The series will conclude nine seasons later when the Aggies travel to face the Golden Hurricane at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2034.

New Mexico State and Tulsa first met on the gridiron in 1946 and have played 19 contests overall. In their most recent contest in 2001 in Tulsa, the Aggies defeated the Golden Hurricane, 24-7, but the Golden Hurricane still hold the advantage in the overall series, 15-4.

New Mexico State, which joined Conference USA in 2023, now has three non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2025 season. The Aggies are also scheduled to visit the New Mexico Lobos on Sept. 27 and the Tennessee Volunteers on Nov. 15.

Tulsa, which competes in the American Athletic Conference, also has three non-conference opponents line up for next season. The Golden Hurricane also have contests slated for Sept. 20 on the road against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and on Sept. 27 at home versus the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

Both New Mexico State and Tulsa will likely fill their fourth non-conference slot in 2025 with opponents from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

