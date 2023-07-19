New Mexico announces kickoff times for home football games in 2023

The New Mexico Lobos have announced kickoff times for their home football games in 2023, which includes six contests at University Stadium.

New Mexico will open their home slate at University Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, Sept. 9 against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET / 6:00pm MT and will be streamed via the Mountain West Network (MWN).

The following week on Saturday, Sept. 16, New Mexico’s home tilt against the in-state rival New Mexico State Aggies will also kickoff at 8:00pm ET / 6:00pm MT with streaming via MWN.

Home games against the San Jose State Spartans on Oct. 14, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Oct. 21 (Homecoming), and UNLV Rebels on Nov. 4 will each kickoff at 6:00pm ET / 4:00pm MT. The San Jose State and UNLV contests will stream via MWN, while the contest against Hawaii will be televised by Spectrum PPV in Hawaii.

Per the New Mexico release, the later kickoffs will “…allow for a great fan experience as installation is currently ongoing for the new lightning system for Lobo Football.” Additionally, the 6:00pm MT kickoffs against Tennessee Tech and New Mexico State will “…allow the fans to avoid the direct sunlight and hottest temperatures in early September while allowing fans plenty of time to tailgate.”

New Mexico’s final home game of the season against the Utah State Aggies on Friday, Nov. 24 was previously announced. The game will kickoff at 3:30pm ET / 1:30pm MT and will be televised by CBS Sports Network.

New Mexico is slated to open the 2023 season on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Sept. 2. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:00pm ET / 5:00pm MT.

Football Schedules