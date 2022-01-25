New Jersey, Birmingham to meet in inaugural USFL game on April 16

The New Jersey Generals will take on the Birmingham Stallions in the inaugural United States Football League (USFL) game on Saturday, April 16, it was announced on Tuesday.

New Jersey and Birmingham will square off at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. The game will be simulcast by NBC and FOX at 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT.

“We appreciate the tremendous support and commitment from the City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex, the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board, and the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau,” said Edward Hartman USFL Executive Vice President, Business Operations. “Birmingham is one of America’s most dynamic and welcoming cities with world-class facilities highlighted by the state-of-the-art Protective Stadium, now home to the USFL. Located downtown, its within walking distance to the hotels where players will reside and many other amenities. We can’t wait to make football magic in The Magic City on April 16, when the hometown Stallions take on the Generals to kick off the inaugural USFL season.”

All regular-season USFL games in 2022 will be played in Birmingham. Most of the games will be contested at Protective Stadium, while a few will be played at Legion Field.

“Birmingham is ‘The Football Capital.’ Therefore, it is only fitting that the new USFL chose it to host the league’s inaugural season,” said Alabama State Senator Jabo Waggoner. “Birmingham’s facilities to accommodate athletes, coaches, and fans are new and second to none, and I’m proud of the way our community leaders recognized the benefits and national exposure this opportunity provides. Birmingham is a city with many positives aligned for a bright future, and the USFL’s decision is clearly reflective of this direction.”

“I consider it an honor to welcome the USFL to the “Magic City,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. “This is an amazing opportunity to promote our city on a national stage, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with this league. The USFL is not only bringing professional football to Birmingham but is committed to being a strong community partner.”

The USFL will launch its 2022 season with eight teams split into two divisions. The North Division will consist of the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers. The Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits will comprise the USFL’s South Division.

The USFL’s regular-season, which begins on April 16, will extend through mid-June. That will be followed by playoff semifinal games in each division and then a championship game between the division winners.