New Hampshire to host Stonehill in 2024

The New Hampshire Wildcats will host the Stonehill Skyhawks in 2024, FBSchedules.com has learned.

New Hampshire will host Stonehill at Wildcat Stadium in Durham, N.H., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The game is the second of a home-and-home series that begins this season, according to a copy of the contract obtained from the University of New Hampshire via a state Right to Know request.

The Wildcats are slated to visit the Skyhawks to kickoff the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at W.B. Mason Stadium in Easton, Mass. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

New Hampshire is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). Stonehill moved up from Division II in 2022 and now competes in the Northeast Conference. The Skyhawks are entering the second year of a four-year reclassification process to Division I.

With the addition of Stonehill, New Hampshire has tentatively completed their 2024 non-conference schedule. The Wildcats are slated to open the season at the UCF Knights on Aug. 31 and will also travel to face the Holy Cross Crusaders on Sept. 7 and the Harvard Crimson on Oct. 5.

New Hampshire is the first known non-conference opponent for Stonehill for the 2024 season.

Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams usually play 11-game seasons, but the 2024 and 2025 seasons are 12-games due to the calendar. That enables each team to schedule an extra non-conference games in those years.

