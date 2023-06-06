Nevada announces kickoff times, TV for Idaho, UNLV contests in 2023

The Nevada Wolf Pack have announced the kickoff time and television network for their contests against the Idaho Vandals and UNLV Rebels in 2023.

Nevada will host Idaho at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The game will be televised by Nevada Sports Net (NSN) at 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT.

Five weeks later on Saturday, Oct. 14, the in-state rival UNLV Rebels will visit Reno for their annual battle for the Freemont Cannon. That contest will also be televised by Nevada Sports Net with the kickoff slated for 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT.

“We’re excited to bring afternoon football to Mackay Stadium multiple times this season,” said Nevada head football coach Ken Wilson. “We considered the times of the season for these games, and set kick times that we feel provide ideal conditions and temperatures for our team and our fans. I’m looking forward to our Wolf Pack community coming out and providing the homefield advantage for our team this fall.”

Nevada Sports Net is available in Northern Nevada over the air on channel 21. NSN is also available on Charter channel 787 in HD or 7 in SD, DirecTV and Dish Network on channel 21, and AT&T U-verse channel 1021 in HD or 21 in SD.

“We are excited to kick off another season of broadcasting Wolf Pack games with the most important contest of the season, the Battle for the Fremont Cannon,” NSN’s director of operations, Anthony Resnick, said. “This is the biggest game of every season for Nevada, and it’s sure to be an exciting matchup of the only two FBS football programs in the Silver State. We’re also thrilled to broadcast the first home game of the season, which further illustrates our dedication to bringing high-quality local content into the home and onto the phones of Northern Nevada sports fans. We want to thank Wolf Pack athletics for its continued partnership.”

Nevada is scheduled to open the 2023 season on the road against the USC Trojans on Saturday, Sept. 2. The game will be televised by the Pac-12 Network at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT.

2023 Nevada Football Schedule