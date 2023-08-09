NEC football schedule: Two games set for Thursday nights on CBSSN

The NEC football schedule in 2023 will feature two Thursday night contests on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN), the conference announced on Wednesday.

The pair of games on CBSSN will mark the first time ever that NEC football games are televised on a linear network.

The two Thursday night contests will feature the Saint Francis U. Red Flash hosting the Wagner Seahawks on October 12 and the Central Connecticut Blue Devils hosting the LIU Sharks on October 26. Both contests will kickoff at 7:00pm ET on CBSSN.

“We have made great strides on the gridiron in recent years, and our debut on CBS Sports Network reflects the rising prominence of NEC football on the national stage,” NEC Commissioner Noreen Morris said. “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with CBS Sports to football and join forces once again with longtime partner ESPN to showcase the incredible talent and competitive spirit of our student-athletes.”

In addition to the two CBSSN contests, the NEC announced two matchups that are scheduled for streaming on ESPN+ this season — Stonehill at Merrimack on Saturday, Oct. 7 (1:00pm ET) and Duquesne at Sacred Heart on Saturday, Oct. 28 (noon ET). A third wildcard game is slated for Saturday, November 11 or 18 on ESPN3 or ESPN+.

All remaining NEC controlled football games in 2023 will be streamed live via NEC Front Row.

2023 NEC Football Schedules

NEC Football Schedule (Composite)