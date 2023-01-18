NDSU, Tennessee State schedule football series for 2024, 2025

The North Dakota State Bison and the Tennessee State Tigers have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, both schools announced on Wednesday.

In the first game of the series, North Dakota State will host Tennessee State at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. The series will conclude the following season when the Bison travel to face the Tigers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Sept. 6, 2025.

The 2024 contest will mark the first-ever meeting between North Dakota State and Tennessee State on the gridiron.

The North Dakota State Bison have completed their non-conference schedule in 2024 with the addition of Tennessee State. Since 2024 is a 12-game season for the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), the Bison will play a total of four non-conference opponents. NDSU will open their 2024 schedule on the road at Colorado on Aug. 31 and will also visit ETSU on Sept. 14 and host Towson on Sept. 21.

In 2025, the Bison are also scheduled to host St. Thomas on Nov. 22. The 2025 season is also a 12-game schedule for the FCS, so NDSU can add two more opponents.

Tennessee State now has three scheduled non-conference opponents in 2024. The Tigers are scheduled to take on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Sept. 14 in Memphis, Tenn., and also host the Kennesaw State Owls on Sept. 21.

North Dakota State is the first announced opponent for Tennessee State for the 2025 season.

Football Schedules