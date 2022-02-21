Navy releases 2025 non-conference football schedule

The Navy Midshipmen have posted their 2025 non-conference football schedule to their official website. The schedule includes games against Air Force, Army, Notre Dame, and VMI.

Navy is set to kick off the 2025 season at home at Navy-Marine Corps. Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the VMI Keydets, which was previously unannounced. The game will mark the 11th overall meeting between the two schools, but first since a 51-14 Midshipmen win on Oct. 11, 2014.

The Midshipmen begin their annual pursuit for the Commander in Chief’s Trophy when they battle the Air Force Falcons on Saturday, Oct. 4 at Navy-Marine Corps. Memorial Stadium. The Falcons defeated the Midshipmen last season in Annapolis, 23-3, and now hold a 32-22 advantage in the overall series.

Navy last won the Commander in Chief’s Trophy outright in 2019 after defeating Air Force 34-25 and Army 31-7.

The Midshipmen are scheduled to travel to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Nov 8 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame leads the series with Navy 80-13-1 and has won the last five meetings.

Navy’s final non-conference game of the 2025 season will be the 125th edition of the Army-Navy Game. The annual rivalry contest will be played on Saturday, Dec. 13 at a site to be announced.

Last season, Navy defeated Army 17-13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Navy has now won two of the last three meetings with Army and leads the overall series 62-53-7.

Navy is scheduled to open the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 at home in Annapolis against the Delaware Blue Hens. The following week on Sept. 10, the Midshipmen will open American Athletic Conference action at home against the Memphis Tigers.

Future Navy Football Schedules