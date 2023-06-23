MVSU to play at two Southland Conference opponents in 2024

The Mississippi Valley State (MVSU) Delta Devils will play at two Southland Conference opponents in 2024, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for football games with Lamar University and Nicholls State University were obtained from Mississippi Valley State University via a state open records request.

Mississippi Valley State will travel to take on the Lamar Cardinals at Provost Umphrey Stadium in Beaumont, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. The Delta Devils will receive a $106,500 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron, Lamar defeated Mississippi Valley State in overtime, 23-20, at Provost Umphrey Stadium, in 2019.

Mississippi Valley State will also travel to take on the Nicholls Colonels in 2024, with the matchup set for Saturday, Sept. 21. The Delta Devils will receive a $100,000 guarantee for the contest, per the contract copy.

The 2024 Mississippi Valley State-Nicholls contest will mark the second gridiron matchup between the two schools. The Colonels defeated the Delta Devils in their first contest, 41-26, in the 1998 Gormley Gridiron Classic at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans, La.

With the addition of games against Lamar and Nicholls, Mississippi Valley State now has three non-conference opponents set for the 2024 season. The Delta Devils are also slated to visit the Murray State Racers on Sept. 14.

The addition of Mississippi Valley State tentatively completes Lamar’s 2024 non-conference slate, which begins with a road contest at the Texas State Bobcats on Aug. 31. The Cardinals will also host South Dakota (Sept. 14) and Texas Southern (new date to be determined; previously Sept. 7), and will travel to Central Arkansas (Sept. 28).

Mississippi Valley State is the fourth scheduled non-conference opponent for Nicholls in 2024. The Colonels are slated to open the season with consecutive road contests at Louisiana Tech on Aug. 31, at LSU on Sept. 7, and at Sacramento State on Sept. 14.

