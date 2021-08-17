Murray State sets future football series vs. Jacksonville State, Robert Morris

The Murray State Racers have scheduled future home-and-home football series with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Robert Morris Colonials, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for football series with both Jacksonville State University and Robert Morris University were obtained from Murray State University via a state open records request.

Murray State and Jacksonville State will begin their home-and-home series with the Racers hosting the Gamecocks at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Ky., on Sept. 10, 2022. Three seasons later, Murray State will travel to take on Jacksonville State at JSU Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala., on Sept. 20, 2025, which will conclude the series.

In 18 previous meetings on the gridiron, Murray State is 2-16 against Jacksonville State. The Gamecocks have won the last seven contests in the series, most recently this spring in Murray, 28-14.

Murray State’s series with Robert Morris will also begin at home, with the Colonials visiting Roy Stewart Stadium on Nov. 12, 2022. The Racers will return the trip to face the Colonials at Joe Walton Stadium in Moon Township, Pa., in either the 2029 or 2030 season. The exact date for the return game will be set no later than July 1, 2022, per the copy of the contract.

Murray State and Robert Morris have never squared off on the gridiron.

