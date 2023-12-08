Murray State Racers announce 2024 football schedule

The Murray State Racers have announced their 2024 football schedule, which marks the 100th season of Murray State football.

Murray State opens the 2024 season with a non-conference contest on the road against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, Aug. 31. The Racers then open their home slate with back-to-back non-league contests at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Ky. The Butler Bulldogs visit on Sept. 7, which was previously unannounced, followed by the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Sept. 14.

Following an open date on Sept. 21, Murray State will play seven consecutive Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) contests, beginning on Sept. 28 on the road at the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. That’s followed by South Dakota at home on Oct. 5, Indiana State on the road on Oct. 12, Illinois State at home for Homecoming on Oct. 19, North Dakota State at home on Oct. 26, South Dakota State on the road on Nov. 2, and Missouri State at home on Nov. 9.

Murray State then steps out of league play to wrap up its non-conference slate on the road against the Kentucky Wildcats on Nov. 16. The following week on Nov. 23, the Racers conclude MVFC play and regular-season action at the Southern Illinois Salukis.

Below is Murray State’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Murray State Football Schedule

08/31 – at Missouri

09/07 – Butler

09/14 – Mississippi Valley State

09/21 – OFF

09/28 – at North Dakota State*

10/05 – South Dakota*

10/12 – at Indiana State*

10/19 – Illinois State*

10/26 – North Dakota State*

11/02 – at South Dakota State*

11/09 – Missouri State*

11/16 – at Kentucky

11/23 – at Southern Illinois*

* MVFC contest.

Murray State finished the 2023 season 2-9 overall and 1-7 in MVFC play. The Racers are entering their fifth season under head coach Dean Hood, who has a 15-25 overall record at the school.