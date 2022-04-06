Murray State announces 2022 football schedule

The Murray State Racers have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features games at Texas Tech and Ball State.

Murray State opens the 2022 season with the aforementioned trip to Texas Tech. The Racers and Red Raiders will do battle at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock on Saturday, Sept. 3. Murray ventures home to face former Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) foe Jacksonville State in Roy Stewart Stadium on Sept. 10, with the trip to Muncie, Ind., to battle Ball State looming on Sept. 17. September closes with Murray hosting Eastern Illinois in the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) lid-lifter on Sept. 24.

Murray will hit the road three times in October. The Racers venture to Hammond, La., to take on Southeastern Louisiana of the Southland Conference (Oct. 1), followed by trips to another former OVC and current ASUN foe Austin Peay (Oct. 15) and new OVC opponent Lindenwood (Oct. 22). Conference home dates with UT Martin (Oct. 8) and Tennessee State (Oct. 29) tie together the tenth month.

Murray will have the first week of November off, then close by hosting Big South member Robert Morris (Nov. 12) and venturing to Cape Girardeau, Mo., to finish the season at Southeast Missouri (Nov. 19).

Below is Murray State’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Murray State Football Schedule

09/03 – at Texas Tech

09/10 – Jacksonville State

09/17 – at Ball State

09/24 – Eastern Illinois*

10/01 – at Southeastern Louisiana

10/08 – UT Martin*

10/15 – at Austin Peay

10/22 – at Lindenwood*

10/29 – Tennessee State*

11/05 – OFF

11/12 – Robert Morris

11/19 – Southeast Missouri

* OVC contest.

