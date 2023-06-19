Murray State adds three home games to future football schedules

The Murray State Racers have added three home games to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for all three fzootball games were obtained from Murray State University via a state open records request.

Murray State will welcome the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils of the Southwestern Athletic Conference to Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Ky., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The Racers will pay the Delta Devils a $102,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Murray State and Mississippi Valley State first met on the gridiron in 2011 and have played two contests overall. The Racers defeated the Delta Devils in both contests, most recently during the Spring 2021 season, 35-0.

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions of the Southland Conference will travel to take on Murray State in 2025, with the matchup set for Saturday, Sept. 6. The contest was previously scheduled for Sept. 23, 2023, but was later rescheduled for the 2025 season, per a copy of an amendment obtained by FBSchedules.com.

In the first game of the series on Oct. 1, 2022 at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, La., Murray State defeated Southeastern Louisiana 48-14. In their only other gridiron meeting, the Racers defeated the Lions 19-11 at home in 1979.

The Valparaiso Beacons of the Pioneer Football League will travel to face Murray State at Roy Stewart Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The Beacons will receive a $140,000 guarantee for the contest, per the contract copy.

In their only previous meeting, Murray State defeated Valparaiso 34-0 at home in 2003.

