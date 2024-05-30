Mountain West football schedule 2024: National TV package announced

The Mountain West football schedule 2024 national TV package has been announced, which features 27 games on CBS Sports Network and 18 games on the FOX networks.
The national slate for the Mountain West begins in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 24 with Montana State at New Mexico (4:00pm ET, FS1) and SMU at Nevada (8:00pm ET, CBSSN).
Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 7 with the Air Force Falcons hosting the San Jose State Spartans. The game will be televised by CBSSN at 7:00pm ET.
The following Mountain West football games were moved up one day to Fridays in 2024:
- UNLV at Utah State – Oct. 11
- Fresno State at Nevada – Oct. 18
- Boise State at UNLV – Oct. 25
- San Diego St. at Boise St. – Nov. 1
- New Mexico at San Diego St. – Nov. 8
- Wyoming at Colorado St. – Nov. 15
- UNLV at San Jose St. – Nov. 22
- Oregon St. at Boise St. – Nov. 29
- Stanford at San Jose St. – Nov. 29
- Utah St. at Colorado St. – Nov. 29
The 2024 Mountain West Football Championship Game, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6, will be televised by FOX at 8:00pm ET. The game will be hosted by the team with the best winning percentage in conference play.
Per the release, “remaining FOX Sports kick times and outlets will be determined during the regular season (generally a 12-day window). Additional broadcasts by Spectrum Sports (Hawai‘i), and regional/local/school broadcasts will be announced in the coming weeks.”
Listed below are the Mountain West TV games that were announced on May 30.
*All times Eastern.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Montana State at New Mexico – 4pm, FS1
SMU at Nevada – 8pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Aug. 31
Merrimack at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN
UCLA at Hawaii – 7:30pm, CBS
Saturday, Sept. 7
San Jose State at Air Force – 7pm, CBSSN
Oregon St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Sept. 14
Utah at Utah State – 4:30pm, CBSSN
Colorado at Colorado State – 7:30pm, CBS
BYU at Wyoming – 9pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Sept. 21
Portland St. at Boise St. – 9:45pm, FS1
Saturday, Sept. 28
Fresno State at UNLV – 3:30pm, FS1
Air Force at Wyoming – 8pm, CBSSN
Washington St. at Boise St. – TBA, FOX network
Saturday, Oct. 5
Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS
Hawaii at San Diego St. – 8pm, CBSSN
Utah St. at Boise St. – TBA, FOX network
Friday, Oct. 11
UNLV at Utah State – 9pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 12
San Diego St. at Wyoming – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Oregon State at Nevada – 7:30pm, CBSSN
Boise State at Hawaii – 11pm, CBSSN
Wash. St. at Fresno State – TBA, FOX network
Friday, Oct. 18
Fresno State at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 19
Colorado St. at Air Force – 8pm, CBSSN
Friday, Oct. 25
Boise State at UNLV – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 26
Utah State at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN
Wash. St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Friday, Nov. 1
San Diego St. at Boise St. – 8pm, FS1
Saturday, Nov. 2
Colorado State at Nevada – 8pm, CBSSN
Friday, Nov. 8
New Mexico at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, FS1
Saturday, Nov. 9
UNLV at Hawaii – 10pm, CBSSN
Fresno St. at Air Force – TBA, FOX network
Nevada at Boise St. – TBA, FOX network
Friday, Nov. 15
Wyoming at Colorado St. – 8pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 16
Oregon State at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Boise St. at San Jose St. – 7pm, CBSSN
San Diego St. at UNLV – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Wash. St. at New Mexico – TBA, FOX network
Friday, Nov. 22
UNLV at San Jose St. – TBA, FS1
Saturday, Nov. 23
San Diego St. at Utah St. – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Boise State at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN
Colorado St. at Fresno St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Air Force at Nevada – TBA, FOX network
Friday, Nov. 29
Oregon St. at Boise St. – 12pm, FOX
Stanford at San Jose State – 4pm, CBS
Utah State at Colorado State – TBA, FS1
Saturday, Nov. 30
Nevada at UNLV – 8pm, CBSSN
Air Force at San Diego St. – TBA, FOX network
Zero comments on an intriguing & history making season for the Mountain West?
A 7 game conference schedule + 2 Western state Unis. playing a minimum of 1 game vs 7 Mountain West Unis. & 2 or 3 MW Programs playing previously contracted tilts vs Both former ‘Conference of Champions’ club members.
Since the Beavers & Red Cougars fit perfectly into the western footprint of Idaho – Utah – Nevada – California – New Mexico – Colorado – Wyoming the Fandom travel across the Mountain & Pacific time zones isn’t much further than the former Colorado – Utah – Arizona – California – Washington – Oregon Trips.
Uni. O Hawai’i has always been the exception for it’s entire history in the W.A.C. & M.W. football membership.
With a Pac/MW merger (with Air Force downgrading to FB-only membership to move the rest of their sports to the Patriot League alongside Army and Navy and U of Denver and Seattle U being added as non-football members) these should be the games the merged conference played on Thanksgiving weekend:
Air Force-Colorado State
Boise State-Utah State
Nevada-UNLV
New Mexico-Wyoming
Oregon State-Washington State
California schools and Hawaii take turns playing each other at end of year.
The combined conference would use the 3-5-5 format the ACC had planned to use.