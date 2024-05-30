Mountain West football schedule 2024: National TV package announced

The Mountain West football schedule 2024 national TV package has been announced, which features 27 games on CBS Sports Network and 18 games on the FOX networks.

The national slate for the Mountain West begins in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 24 with Montana State at New Mexico (4:00pm ET, FS1) and SMU at Nevada (8:00pm ET, CBSSN).

Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 7 with the Air Force Falcons hosting the San Jose State Spartans. The game will be televised by CBSSN at 7:00pm ET.

The following Mountain West football games were moved up one day to Fridays in 2024:

UNLV at Utah State – Oct. 11

Fresno State at Nevada – Oct. 18

Boise State at UNLV – Oct. 25

San Diego St. at Boise St. – Nov. 1

New Mexico at San Diego St. – Nov. 8

Wyoming at Colorado St. – Nov. 15

UNLV at San Jose St. – Nov. 22

Oregon St. at Boise St. – Nov. 29

Stanford at San Jose St. – Nov. 29

Utah St. at Colorado St. – Nov. 29

The 2024 Mountain West Football Championship Game, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6, will be televised by FOX at 8:00pm ET. The game will be hosted by the team with the best winning percentage in conference play.

Per the release, “remaining FOX Sports kick times and outlets will be determined during the regular season (generally a 12-day window). Additional broadcasts by Spectrum Sports (Hawai‘i), and regional/local/school broadcasts will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Listed below are the Mountain West TV games that were announced on May 30.

Mountain West football schedule 2024: National TV package

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Montana State at New Mexico – 4pm, FS1

SMU at Nevada – 8pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Aug. 31

Merrimack at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN

UCLA at Hawaii – 7:30pm, CBS

Saturday, Sept. 7

San Jose State at Air Force – 7pm, CBSSN

Oregon St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 14

Utah at Utah State – 4:30pm, CBSSN

Colorado at Colorado State – 7:30pm, CBS

BYU at Wyoming – 9pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 21

Portland St. at Boise St. – 9:45pm, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 28

Fresno State at UNLV – 3:30pm, FS1

Air Force at Wyoming – 8pm, CBSSN

Washington St. at Boise St. – TBA, FOX network

Saturday, Oct. 5

Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS

Hawaii at San Diego St. – 8pm, CBSSN

Utah St. at Boise St. – TBA, FOX network

Friday, Oct. 11

UNLV at Utah State – 9pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 12

San Diego St. at Wyoming – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Oregon State at Nevada – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Boise State at Hawaii – 11pm, CBSSN

Wash. St. at Fresno State – TBA, FOX network

Friday, Oct. 18

Fresno State at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 19

Colorado St. at Air Force – 8pm, CBSSN

Friday, Oct. 25

Boise State at UNLV – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 26

Utah State at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN

Wash. St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Friday, Nov. 1

San Diego St. at Boise St. – 8pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 2

Colorado State at Nevada – 8pm, CBSSN

Friday, Nov. 8

New Mexico at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 9

UNLV at Hawaii – 10pm, CBSSN

Fresno St. at Air Force – TBA, FOX network

Nevada at Boise St. – TBA, FOX network

Friday, Nov. 15

Wyoming at Colorado St. – 8pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 16

Oregon State at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Boise St. at San Jose St. – 7pm, CBSSN

San Diego St. at UNLV – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Wash. St. at New Mexico – TBA, FOX network

Friday, Nov. 22

UNLV at San Jose St. – TBA, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 23

San Diego St. at Utah St. – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Boise State at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN

Colorado St. at Fresno St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Air Force at Nevada – TBA, FOX network

Friday, Nov. 29

Oregon St. at Boise St. – 12pm, FOX

Stanford at San Jose State – 4pm, CBS

Utah State at Colorado State – TBA, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 30

Nevada at UNLV – 8pm, CBSSN

Air Force at San Diego St. – TBA, FOX network

