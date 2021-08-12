Morgan State to play at Georgetown in 2025

The Morgan State Bears will play at the Georgetown Hoyas in 2025, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the contract with Georgetown University was obtained from Morgan State University via a state Public Information Act request.

Morgan State will travel to face Georgetown at Cooper Field in Washington D.C., on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. The game will mark only the second meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

There is no guarantee for the Morgan State-Georgetown game in 2025, so it’s likely the second of a home-and-home series. Morgan State and Georgetown are scheduled to meet for the first time this fall at Morgan State’s Hughes Stadium in Baltimore, Md., on Saturday, Nov. 20, which will be the regular-season finale for both schools.

With the addition of Georgetown, Morgan State now has four non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2025 season. The Bears are also slated to host Towson on Sept. 6 and travel to Toledo on Sept. 13 and Monmouth on Sept. 20 that season.

Morgan State is the second known non-conference opponent for Georgetown’s 2025 non-conference football schedule. The Hoyas are also scheduled to host Brown at Cooper Field on Sept. 20.

