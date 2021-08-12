Morgan State, Stony Brook schedule football series for 2023, 2024

The Morgan State Bears and the Stony Brook Seawolves have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the contract with Stony Brook University was obtained from Morgan State University via a state of Maryland Public Information Act request.

In the first game of the series, Morgan State will host Stony Brook at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore, Md., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The Bears will travel to take on the Seawolves the following season at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook, N.Y., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, which will conclude the series.

Morgan State, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), and Stony Brook, a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), have never squared off on the gridiron.

With the addition of Stony Brook, Morgan State now has five scheduled non-conference opponents in 2023 and four in 2024. Other games in 2023 include at Richmond (Sept. 2), at Akron (Sept. 9), vs. Towson (Sept. 16), and vs. UAlbany (Sept. 23).

In 2024, Morgan State is slated to play at Towson (Sept. 7) and at Ohio (Sept. 14) and will host Monmouth (Sept. 21).

Morgan State is the third known non-conference opponent for Stony Brook in 2023 and first for the 2024 season. Other contests scheduled for the 2023 season include Arkansas State on the road on Sept. 16 and Fordham at home on Oct. 14.

