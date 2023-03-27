Morgan State announces 2023 football schedule

The Morgan State Bears have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features a game on the road against Akron.

Morgan State will play all six of their non-conference games on the front half of their schedule, beginning with back-to-back road tilts at the Richmond Spiders on Saturday, Sept. 2 and the Akron Zips on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Bears then host back-to-back contests at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore, Md., against the Towson Tigers on Sept. 16 and the UAlbany Great Danes on Sept. 23. Next, Morgan State heads out to take on the Yale Bulldogs on Sept. 30 before wrapping up their non-league slate at home against Stony Brook on Sept. 30.

After an open date, Morgan State kicks off Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) action on Oct. 21 at home against North Carolina Central. The Bears will also host Delaware State on Nov. 4.

Road MEAC opponents for Morgan State in 2023 include Norfolk State on Oct. 28, South Carolina State on Nov. 11, and Howard on Nov. 18.

Below is Morgan State’ complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Morgan State Football Schedule

09/03 – at Richmond

09/09 – at Akron

09/16 – Towson

09/23 – UAlbany

09/30 – at Yale

10/07 – Stony Brook

10/14 – OFF

10/21 – NC Central*

10/28 – at Norfolk State*

11/04 – Delaware State*

11/11 – at SC State*

11/18 – at Howard*

* MEAC contest.

Morgan State finished the 2022 season 2-3 in MEAC play (4-7 overall), which was the first season under head coach Damon Wilson.