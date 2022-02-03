Morgan State announces 2022 football schedule

The Morgan State Bears have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features five games at Hughes Stadium.
Morgan State opens their 2022 schedule with back-to-back non-conference games on the road, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Georgia Southern Eagles. The Bears then visit the Towson Tigers on Sept. 10.
Morgan State opens their home schedule at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore, Md., on Sept. 17 with a non-conference contest against the Towson Tigers. An open date follows on Sept. 24.
The Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons visit Hughes Stadium on Oct. 1 before the Bears host the Norfolk State Spartans on Oct. 8 in their Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opener.
Morgan State then travels for consecutive contests at the North Carolina Central Eagles on Oct. 15, which is a MEAC contest, and at the Delaware Blue Hens on Oct. 22 for another non-conference matchup.
The Bears return home to host the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Oct. 29 in another MEAC tilt. Back-to-back road games follow as Morgan State visits the Stony Brook Seawolves for a non-conference contest on Nov. 5 and the Delaware State Hornets in another MEAC matchup on Nov. 12.
Morgan State closes out the 2022 regular-season with a MEAC matchup at home against the Howard Bison on Nov. 19.
Below is Morgan State’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:
2022 Morgan State Football Schedule
- 09/03 – at Georgia Southern
- 09/10 – at Towson
- 09/17 – Sacred Heart
- 09/24 – OFF
- 10/01 – Virginia-Lynchburg
- 10/08 – Norfolk State*
- 10/15 – at North Carolina Central*
- 10/22 – at Delaware
- 10/29 – South Carolina State*
- 11/05 – at Stony Brook
- 11/12 – at Delaware State*
- 11/19 – Howard*
* MEAC contest.
Morgan State finished the fall 2021 season 2-9 overall and 1-4 in MEAC action. The Bears haven’t finished with a winning record since the 2009 season (6-5 overall).