Morehead State announces 2024 football schedule

The Morehead State Eagles have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features six home games and 12 contests overall.

Morehead State opens the 2024 season with consecutive non-conference games at home at Jayne Stadium in Morehead, Ky, beginning on Thursday, Aug. 29 against the Central State Marauders. The following week on Saturday, Sept. 7, the Eagles will host the Kentucky Christian Knights.

The Eagles wrap up the non-conference portion of their 2024 schedule with back-to-back road trips to face the Montana Grizzlies on Sept. 14 and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Sept. 21.

Morehead State begins Pioneer Football League (PFL) play at home on Sept. 28 against the Valparaiso Beacons. The Eagles are also slated to host Presbyterian on Oct. 12, St. Thomas on Nov. 2, and San Diego on Nov. 23.

PFL road opponents for Morehead State in 2024 include Butler on Oct. 5, Dayton on Oct. 26, Davidson on Nov. 9, and Drake on Nov. 16.

Below is Morehead State’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Morehead State Football Schedule

08/29 – Central State

09/07 – Kentucky Christian

09/14 – at Montana

09/21 – at Eastern Kentucky

09/28 – Valparaiso*

10/05 – at Butler*

10/12 – Presbyterian*

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – at Dayton*

11/02 – St. Thomas*

11/09 – at Davidson*

11/16 – at Drake*

11/23 – San Diego*

* Pioneer League contest.

Morehead State finished the fall 2023 season 4-7 overall and 3-5 in Pioneer Football League play. The Eagles are entering their first season under the guidance of Jason Woodman, who held the same position at Fairmont State since 2013.