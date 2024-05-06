Morehead State announces 2024 football schedule

The Morehead State Eagles have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features six home games and 12 contests overall.
Morehead State opens the 2024 season with consecutive non-conference games at home at Jayne Stadium in Morehead, Ky, beginning on Thursday, Aug. 29 against the Central State Marauders. The following week on Saturday, Sept. 7, the Eagles will host the Kentucky Christian Knights.
The Eagles wrap up the non-conference portion of their 2024 schedule with back-to-back road trips to face the Montana Grizzlies on Sept. 14 and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Sept. 21.
Morehead State begins Pioneer Football League (PFL) play at home on Sept. 28 against the Valparaiso Beacons. The Eagles are also slated to host Presbyterian on Oct. 12, St. Thomas on Nov. 2, and San Diego on Nov. 23.
PFL road opponents for Morehead State in 2024 include Butler on Oct. 5, Dayton on Oct. 26, Davidson on Nov. 9, and Drake on Nov. 16.
Below is Morehead State’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:
2024 Morehead State Football Schedule
- 08/29 – Central State
- 09/07 – Kentucky Christian
- 09/14 – at Montana
- 09/21 – at Eastern Kentucky
- 09/28 – Valparaiso*
- 10/05 – at Butler*
- 10/12 – Presbyterian*
- 10/19 – OFF
- 10/26 – at Dayton*
- 11/02 – St. Thomas*
- 11/09 – at Davidson*
- 11/16 – at Drake*
- 11/23 – San Diego*
* Pioneer League contest.
Morehead State finished the fall 2023 season 4-7 overall and 3-5 in Pioneer Football League play. The Eagles are entering their first season under the guidance of Jason Woodman, who held the same position at Fairmont State since 2013.
How about getting San Diego, Valparaiso and Sacred Heart’s completed schedules? Those are the only three in FCS who are not complete. Well, Sacred Heart was until the NEC and Mercyhurst screwed them over.
Please give Valpo,Sacred Heart & San Diego time.
Dan, Sacred Heart might need time, since they were blindsided. San Diego and Valparaiso are the final lally gaggers. Everyone else in FCS have finished off their scheds. Valpo and Sacred Heart may schedule each other on Nov 2. San Diego is filling out with one or two sub-FCS level opponents.
Phil Simms Alma Matter.
Why Morehead St. ever left the OVC I will never know.
I hope the Eagles hire Phil Simms to be their color analyst for radio broadcasts.
I am Philly Eagles Fan & 114% blessed & happy with Mike Quick as their color analyst for radio broadcast along with legendary play by play announcer Merrill Reese It’s goooooooooooood!!!
I Don’t Know,
But…
The Pioneer Football League seems more stable than the OVC-Big South has been over the last few realignment cycles.
When you choose to make your Football Team a Non 63 scholarship program you have your own financial planning – recruiting – budgeting plan unlike a 63 scholarship University.